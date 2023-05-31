How Strack & Van Til Is Optimizing Fresh Food

Midwest regional grocer Strack & Van Til is enhancing its fresh food retail operations through a partnership with Canada-based Invafresh. The technology company will help the retailer automate manual processes for produce, meat, deli and dairy.

Invafresh is helping Strack & Van Til ensure pricing accuracy, identify opportunities for margin growth and provide a superior customer experience through scale management and recipe management. Tim Spencer, president and CEO of Invafresh, explained that utilizing the company’s Fresh Retail Platform will allow Strack & Van Til to ensure accurate and consistent pricing across all stores while also allowing in-store associates to spend more time focusing on serving customers.

"As a grocery retailer, it is imperative and a point of operational pride for us to always display correct and up-to-date pricing for our fresh food products to our customers,” said Richard Weber, director of information technology at Strack & Van Til. “In addition, our use of the Invafresh Recipe Management module will enable us to centralize the creation, storage, and management of all recipes for retail products produced in-store.”

Continued Weber: "As the category leader for fresh food retail operations with years of proven expertise, we knew that Invafresh solutions could be implemented rapidly, immediately improving the level of service we can provide to our customers, adding value to our organization, and delivering a clear return on investment."

"We are delighted to welcome the venerated Strack & Van Til chain to our customer base of over 300 grocery retailers," said Spencer. “Our partnership with Strack & Van Til is a testament to the value of our experience and category knowledge that we bring to the market."

Strack & Van Til was established in 1959, when Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til combined their grocery stores in northwest Indiana. Today, there are Strack & Van Til grocery stores throughout northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois.