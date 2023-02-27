How Strack & Van Til Boosted Digital Coupon Engagement

Regional grocer Strack & Van Til is taking its personalized promotions to the next level thanks to a new partnership between Birdzi and LOC Software. According to the software companies, their collaborative integration will provide enhanced digital coupon redemption and rewards capabilities powered by real-time transaction data.

Birdzi is leveraging its VISPER 2.0 solution, which helps automate weekly ad circulars and improve margins for grocers, in its partnership with LOC Software. The platform can use real-time transaction data that informs automatic coupon selection that’s specific to individual shoppers.

Indiana-based Strack & Van Til already utilized programs from Birdzi and LOC Software, but was looking for new ways to personalize coupons and report in real-time. The resulting integration allows information to flow freely from LOC Software’s point-of-sale technology to Birdzi’s customer intelligence platform.

“Across the industry, grocers have a wealth of untapped customer data,” said Guy Leger, VP of sales and marketing at LOC Software. “This strategic implementation with Birdzi helps grocers take hold of their transaction data and analytics in our solutions and apply this information to customer outreach and promotions.”

Strack & Van Til customers now receive truly personalized promotions that help the grocer further develop its shopper relationships. Open rates are on the rise and shoppers appreciate both the coupons and search functions.

“The partnership between Birdzi and LOC Software has already increased the engagement rates of our personalized digital weekly ad and coupons,” said Michael Tyson, chief marketing and merchandising officer at Strack & Van Til. “We have open rates of over 37% from our personalized emails.”

Continued Tyson: “More importantly, customer feedback with the new layout of the personalized coupons and search functions has been extremely positive. We’ve seen great responses with increased engagement and the collaboration is only a few months old. After seeing such success, we are happy that we’ve partnered with Birdzi and LOC.”

Strack & Van Til began in 1959, when Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til combined their grocery stores in northwest Indiana. Today, there are Strack & Van Til grocery stores throughout northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois.