The 8 Retailers Worthy of Being Called Top Regional Grocers

5. Kowalski’s Markets

Headquarters: Woodbury, Minn.

Store Count: 11

CEO: Kris Kowalski Christiansen

Operating area: Minnesota

After fondly looking back on its history during its 40th year of business in 2023, Kowalski’s is looking ahead, too. The family-owned and -managed retailer, which currently operates 11 stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Edina, Minn., ahead of a spring opening and is set to open another location in the Ridgedale community in 2025.

Expansion has always been a thoughtful process at Kowalski’s, founded in 1983 by Mary Anne and the late Jim Kowalski. They took over the beloved Red Owl grocery store and eventually differentiated their new namesake banner in the Twin Cities by creating a carefully curated assortment in a unique European-style shopping environment.

Today, shoppers will find their everyday essentials at their local Kowalski’s Market, but they can also mine the shelves and aisles to discover unique and often exclusive items, from artisan foods created by a nearby woman-owned business, to potato salad that comes from an old Kowalski family recipe, to special-occasion cakes that are created and decorated by expert pastry chefs.

An in-store gift shop also sets Kowalski’s apart. In this department — one of Mary Anne Kowalski’s favorite spots in the store — shoppers can browse apparel, decorative accents, toys and presents, many of which are made by local artisans.

Kowalski’s pushes its boundaries by offering shipping to fans around the country, including a host of private label products available through its Signature Shop. The owners and their team are also thinking differently when it comes to formats: the new Edina store is located inside a former department store at a shopping mall, and the Ridgedale store will be housed in a former Sears automotive building. “Both communities are ideal because we do not have a presence there,” Mary Anne Kowalski recently told Progressive Grocer.

6. Brookshire Grocery Co.

Headquarters: Tyler, Texas

Store Count: 205-plus

CEO: Brad Brookshire

Operating Area: Texas

For 95 years, family-owned and -led Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has striven to remain true to the strong values of its founder. These include remarkable customer service, clean stores, fresh products and strong community support. Through the years, BGC has grown to become a leading regional grocery retailer with 17,500 employee-partners and more than 205 store locations in four states. Stores operate under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire’s, and Reasor’s.

In December, the company revealed that it expects to break ground on a new Fresh store in Longview, Texas, early this year, with an expected grand opening in 2025. “We are so excited to be bringing the next generation of our incredible Fresh store to the community of Longview,” said BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire at that time. “Fresh is so much more than a typical grocery store. From our award-winning dry-aged beef program to our restaurant-quality and chef-prepared items, we offer a remarkable shopping experience with all of the everyday staples. This new store will stand as a testament to our company’s plans for growth and our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to customers through our core values.”

This store will be the third location for the Fresh by Brookshire’s banner. The original concept store opened in Tyler, Texas, in 2011, and the second location opened in 2022 in Fate, Texas.

Fresh continues to evolve as a favorite destination in Texas for an extraordinary shopping experience with vast culinary and wine selections, along with special events and entertainment. The current Fresh locations feature dozens of chef-prepared entrées, authentic Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho counters, a taco bar, brick-oven Neapolitan-style pizza, an artisan bakery, a full-service meat and seafood counter, charcuterie and cheese selections, fresh produce with a large variety of organics, and a full-service floral shop. These stores also have a coffee bar, hand-crafted gelato, patio dining, an outdoor café, live music, and on-site parks with children’s playgrounds.

Last year, the retailer also grew via its acquisition of three Diamond Food Market stores in Henrietta, Mineral Wells and Aubrey, Texas.