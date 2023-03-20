Schnucks Rolls Out Digitally Enabled Salad Bars at 22 Locations

Schnuck Markets, Inc. is giving its customers a “smart salad bar” experience thanks to a partnership with Picadeli. The food technology company’s modular in-store salad bar concept is available at 22 Schnucks locations throughout Missouri and Illinois, and also in its Eatwell Market banner stores.

Picadeli’s high-tech salad bars are primed for food safety and made with hygienic materials, technology-enabled shielding hoods, automatic hand sanitizer and bowl dispensers, with an innovative mounting system for utensils that ensures the handle is never in contact with food and that products are not mixed. The salad bars are also driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and are customized for each location, learning what ingredients are most sought after in its various markets.

[Read more: "Schnucks Sets Opening Date for 2nd Eatwell Market Location"]

“We know customers are looking for convenient, healthy food options, and they’re going to love the fresh new experience of Picadeli,” said Ted Schnuck, EVP of supermarkets at Schnucks. “With Picadeli’s AI technology, customers will have the freshest food available to them on the salad bar via its digital management and re-ordering system. We are thrilled to offer our customers a customizable, fresh and healthy food option that complements our existing prepared foods offerings.”

Picadeli offers full traceability of its supply chain and operations, as well as QR-code scanning to ensure products do not stay out longer than allowed. The tech company launched in the United States in October 2021 and currently partners with several Albertsons Cos. and Ahold Delhaize banners.

“Schnucks is a digital leader in the grocery space and their deep understanding of the intersection of technology, operational excellence, and high quality food makes them an ideal partner for Picadeli,” said Patrik Hellstrand, CEO of Picadeli U.S. “Retailers today are faced with the unique challenge of both a tight labor market and the demand by consumers for a memorable in-store experience that drives traffic away from delivery apps and into the store. Picadeli has proven to answer both, and most importantly solves the overarching food problem in America: to provide healthy, affordable, fresh food fast.”

Continued Hellstrand: “We have demonstrated that we work in markets big and small and that the need for fast, fresh food is universal. We are thrilled to introduce Picadeli at Schnucks, a well-respected family owned business for generations, and to accelerate our growth across the country.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.