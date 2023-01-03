Schnucks Expands Flexforce Employment Option Across Operating Region

Following a successful launch in its hometown area of St. Louis, Schnuck Markets Inc. is expanding its Flexforce employment option to additional locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Schnucks Flexforce teammates can optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the employee.

Amid ongoing staffing challenges, many food retailers are taking a second look at how they can better approach the issue. As discussed in Progressive Grocer’s December labor article, offering flexibility and hybrid work options have become key to retention.

These popular options are evident in Schnucks' program. Flexforce teammates can log into a Schnucks scheduling app to view and claim open shifts and, if they choose, can also opt in to receive notifications of open shifts.

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” said Schnucks VP of Store Operations Stacy Brandt. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time, taking care of and serving our customers.”

In addition to the St. Louis metropolitan stores, Schnucks now offers the Flexforce employment option in the following areas:

Illinois

Alton, Belleville, Bethalto, Bloomington, Cahokia, Centralia, Champaign, Cherry Valley, Collinsville, Columbia, DeKalb, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Godfrey, Granite City, Loves Park, Mahomet, Normal, O’Fallon, Rockford, Roscoe, Savoy, Swansea, Urbana, Waterloo and Wood River

Indiana

Evansville and Newburgh

Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Sullivan and Union

Flexforce is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. Flexforce teammates will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks employees, including career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and a teammate discount.

Prospective teammates can visit www.schnucks.com/careers to learn more about Flexforce and to apply.

Operating 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.