Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.

“At Schnucks, a primary goal is to position our teammates for success, and we are excited to offer this new opportunity to both our current and prospective teammates,” said Schnucks Chief People Officer Laura Freeman. “Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates will be able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing.”

Teammates can log into a Schnucks scheduling app to view and claim open shifts and, if they choose, can also opt-in to receive notifications of open shifts.

Flexforce starting pay is $12.85 per hour and is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. Flexforce teammates will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks teammates.

The new employment option comes ahead of Schnucks’ company-wide career fair at all 112 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant, onOct. 6 from 1-5 p.m.

Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period), teammate discount and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start.

To expedite the process, interested candidates planning to attend the fair are encouraged to visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Schnucks joins other retailers combatting the labor crisis by offering improved employee perks and benefits. For example, similar to Schnucks, discount retailer Dollar General is providing added flexibility for its employees through the Store Manager (SM) Flex scheduling program. Aimed at improving work-life balance of its store managers, SM Flex offers a simplified platform with various scheduling options that increases efficiency and provides a more consistent work-week, as well as accommodates employees’ schedules based on their individual store and personal commitments.

Then there's e-comm giant Amazon, which expanded pay and benefits for its front-line employees with a new investment of nearly $1 billion. In addition to offering an average starting pay of more than $19 per hour, a new benefit provides Amazon associates with instant, free access to pay at any time during month. Meanwhile, the largest retailer in the United States is also enhancing its employee benefits. Walmart Inc. recently introduced fertility and family-building services for associates insured through the retailer.

St. Louis-based Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 18,000-plus stores in 47 states and is No. 15 on The PG 100.Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 The PG 100.