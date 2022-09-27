Walmart Brings Fertility, Family-Building Services to Associates Nationwide

Walmart, Inc. employees who have a self-insured medical plan with the retailer are now eligible for family-building services through Kindbody. The benefits provider has a network of facilities across the United States, including a state-of-the-art clinic and an in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Rogers, Ark., that is set to provide comprehensive virtual, at-home and in-clinic care.

Kindbody joins Walmart’s Centers of Excellence program to offer services to associates including fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, IVF and intrauterine insemination (IUI). Kindbody will also help eligible associates access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits, including financial support of up to $20,000, lifetime max, for eligible expenses.

“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, SVP, Walmart Global Total Rewards. “Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey.”

Walmart’s Centers of Excellence model provides benefit support and coverage for certain heart, spine and joint surgeries and cancer treatments, in partnership with health care providers and facilities that are chosen through a highly selective process.

“We’re incredibly honored to become a Walmart Center of Excellence and provide high-quality care to Walmart associates, furthering our mission to make fertility and family-building care affordable and accessible for all,” said Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody. “Our partnership with Walmart signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, and vision as standard workplace benefits for leading employers.”

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.