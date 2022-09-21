Walmart to Hire 40K Associates for Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like seasonal hiring season, and Walmart is all in. The company has announced plans to bring on 40,000 associates in the U.S. to handle sales heading into the back part of the year.

The retail behemoth is seeking associates to cover a variety of positions, in both a seasonal and full-time capacity. Jobs are available in stores as well as in call centers and as part of Walmart’s roster of truck drivers.

Current associates will be offered additional hours first, and the remaining slots will be filled by those who want to work on a temporary basis through the holidays. As it embarks on its latest hiring blitz, the company used its blog to point out the many benefits of working at Walmart that may spark permanent employment: “Many associates begin working at Walmart thinking they’ll be here for a few months, only to find that our culture of training, development and growth can’t be beat. And we’re committed to helping you get going – on average, entry-level associates promote to positions of higher wages and more responsibility in just seven months.”

To that point, the average wage for Walmart workers is more than $17 an hour. The company has raised pay across several areas over the last several months, including wages for truck drivers and pharmacy technicians, among other roles.

Walmart also touted its perks as it kicks off its seasonal employment push. Among other benefits, the company offers medical coverage starting at $31.40 per paycheck for eligible workers, a generous PTO policy, no-cost confidential counseling sessions and, for qualifying associates, a 401(k) match and a stock purchase plan match.

In addition to keeping up with demand through a well-staffed operation, Walmart is preparing for the upcoming holidays in other ways. Earlier this month, the retailer shared that it is making it easier for shoppers to find items from its Marketplace sellers through its closed-loop media business, Walmart Connect. Starting in October, Walmart will offer a search brand amplifier to give certain advertised products high search-page viewability, including items from smaller brands, new brands and brands with new products that may not yet have high organic search rankings at Walmart.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.