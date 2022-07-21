Walmart Connect Chooses CommerceIQ as Platform Partner

Walmart Connect has formed a partnership with retail e-commerce management platform CommerceIQ, which is now fully integrated with Walmart Connect APIs (application programming interfaces) and offers automated management of sponsored product and sponsored brand amplifier advertising.

Walmart Connect is the closed-loop media business for America’s largest omnichannel retailer. As the U.S. arm of Walmart’s $2.1 billion global advertising business, Walmart Connect enables marketers to tap into the retailer’s scale and reach, including its extensive first-party customer insights.

According to CommerceIQ, it can drive considerable gains for its customers on the Walmart Connect platform, in traditional advertising metrics like return on advertising spend (ROAS) and more, with representative results consisting of an 18% incremental lift in revenue and 100%-plus gains in share of voice (SOV).

CommerceIQ Retail Media Management for Walmart Connect will provide the following:

Retail-aware and SOV optimized algorithms that can drive incremental sales, and ROI, not stopping at only ROAS.

Integrated full-funnel optimization to activate shoppers across their purchase journey by optimizing sponsored product, sponsored brand amplifier, and on-site and off-site display advertising.

Strategy builder to drive automated actions based on such business objectives as awareness, new product launch, media efficiency and conversion.

Self-service reporting enabling brands to build any custom report in seconds.

Machine-learning-led automations in real time and at scale.

Flexible consumption models: bring-your-own-agency, managed services or self-service software.

“Walmart is a leader and true innovator in omnichannel and retail e-commerce,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based CommerceIQ. “It is an honor to be selected as a Walmart Platform Partner. Advertisers love the reach of Walmart Connect’s retail media platform and have driven its explosive growth. We’re thrilled that this partnership will help brands crush their ad performance goals and broader business objectives of driving profitable market share growth on Walmart.”

CommerceIQ currently has more than 2,200 brands that use its platform daily to maximize incremental sales, category market share and unit profitability through online retailers such as Walmart.com and many others.

Last year, in the wake of launching omnichannel coverage for all of its major online retailers, CommerceIQ began providing real-time, retail-aware advertising for Walmart.

