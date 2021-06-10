CommerceIQ Integrates Instacart Ads

E-commerce management platform provider CommerceIQ has integrated ads on online grocery delivery service Instacart. The integration enables brands to drive market share on this channel via a new API (application programming interface) integration and product offering, CIQ Advertising for Instacart. Using the new product, CPG brands can obtain real-time visibility across all of their campaigns on InstacartAds and make use of CommerceIQ’s artificial-intelligence (AI) capabilities to apply automations in bulk to optimize Featured Product ads on Instacart.

“CommerceIQ’s integration of the Instacart Ads API bodes well for the fast-growing online grocery segment,” noted Ryan Mayward, VP of ad sales at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As consumers continue to flock to Instacart to take advantage of the breadth of offerings and retailers that we support, platforms like CommerceIQ will make brands more efficient and effective, not only in reaching their target audience, but in ensuring that their e-commerce operation is optimized for success. We are excited to welcome CommerceIQ to the Instacart Ads API Partner family.”

CIQ Advertising employs AI to convert business objectives into recommendations and automates the decision-making process so that brands can operate at algorithmic speed. The CIQ Advertising for Instacart offering provides a single view of all ad campaigns running on Instacart Ads and permits users to gain visibility into top performers across campaigns, keywords or SKUs, without having to manually drill down into each campaign. Brands can track advertising performance across different purchase journeys on Instacart, including search, browse and impulse buy. Using advanced machine-learning algorithms, CommerceIQ classifies consumer searches into branded, category or competitor keyword types to understand purchase intent and identifies highly incremental searches where there are opportunities to drive spend for maximum ROI.

On top of this holistic dataset, users can add a rule based on any performance metric, purchase journey or keyword type, and take bulk actions with a single click instead of manually managing the process one campaign or keyword at a time. Through a combination of reporting and automations, customers can boost the efficiency of their advertising campaigns, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising campaigns, and more importantly, spur incremental sales.

These capabilities enhance the power of the Instacart Ads API, driving value and immediate results for brands running extensive campaigns on the platform.

According to Rizwan Akbar, head of e-commerce at Greeley, Colo.-based poultry supplier Pilgrim’s Pride: “Within three weeks of [the] launch [of CIQ Advertising for Instacart], we have seen incremental ad sales and [return on advertising spend] improve by 53% while reducing our cost per click by 67%. These results are attributed to automations that optimize bids on an hourly basis and according to consumer spend patterns and keyword improvements, among other metrics.”

“We announced our omnichannel offering back in April, and since then we have consistently added capabilities to our platform that reflect our customers’ need for managing their e-commerce business across all retail media,” said Guru Hariharan, CEO and co-founder of Palo Alto, Calif.-based CommerceIQ. “We are committed to ensuring automation at scale, regardless of channel, and today’s announcement is one more step towards fulfilling our vision. We are excited to be able to work with Instacart Ads to drive growth in one of the fastest-growing segments in e-commerce.”