Amazon Fresh and Walmart Unveil New Online Shopping Capabilities

Amazon Fresh and Walmart have revealed new capabilities from e-commerce management platform provider CommerceIQ that will help grocery brands carried by the online retailers succeed in one of the fastest-growing segments of e-commerce, which is projected to reach $100 billion this year. In the wake of launching omnichannel coverage for all major online retailers, CommerceIQ now provides real-time, retail-aware advertising for Walmart and Amazon, with additional ZIP code-level precision to ensure localized availability for Amazon Fresh customers.

The machine-learning-led platform aims to reduce revenue leakage and out-of-stock issues, boost incremental sales and deliver profitable growth.

“CommerceIQ delivers the e-commerce execution capabilities grocery sellers need to win on Amazon Fresh and Walmart based on the knowledge and experience we’ve amassed working with over 2,200 brands,” noted Suryadeep Agrawal, VP of product management at Palo Alto, Calif.-based CommerceIQ. “To help brands drive new shoppers to their products and ensure availability at the point of sale, we’re introducing a highly tuned set of capabilities to help them succeed.”

The company’s products are designed to empower e-commerce teams to make thousands of decisions in near real time by combining key data across pricing, point of sale, market intelligence, supply chain, purchase order management and advertising. CommerceIQ offers greater precision and visibility to help CPGs properly plan and optimize grocery demand, including:

Daily SKU availability in top ZIP codes across the country for Amazon Fresh.

Insights on the correlation between different metrics across sales, operations and advertising.

Retail-aware and real-time omnichannel advertising optimization that drives share of voice growth and reduces wasteful ad spend.

The new CommerceIQ capabilities support recent moves by Amazon Fresh to help consumer brands fulfill grocery deliveries more quickly, while Walmart’s e-commerce business is continuing to grow a year into the pandemic, with increased market share gains in groceries.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on the PG 100, and its Whole Foods Market grocery store chain, based in Austin, Texas, is No. 26.