Schnucks Bringing 2nd Eatwell Market to Missouri

Schnuck Markets, Inc. is expanding its Eatwell Market concept with a second location in Missouri set to open next year. The store will focus on local, natural and organic foods, along with community events that support customers on their wellness journeys.

The 30,000-square-foot Eatwell Market will be located at 220 THF Blvd. in Chesterfield, and will boast an organic and conventional produce department, as well as a meat department that specializes in products raised without added antibiotics or growth hormones. Bulk foods including nuts, seeds, dried fruit and grains will be available, along with a made-to-order drink area specializing in single-serve smoothies, coffee, tea, beer and wine.

“We are excited to introduce Eatwell Market by Schnucks to customers in our hometown area,” said Schnucks EVP of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck. “Our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives, and we will build on that by bringing customers a store where they can discover new, local items while staying focused on health and wellness.”

The first Eatwell Market banner opened in Columbia, Mo., in 2020, and this second store will serve as Schnucks’ 115th location. The store will employ more than 100 associates and will offer curbside pickup and delivery via Instacart.

“At Eatwell Market we will strive to offer customers the best tasting food made from the best ingredients,” Schnuck said. “We look forward to soon welcoming shoppers to this location where our goal will be to bring them a ‘beyond the expected’ shopping experience.”

In August, Schnucks opened its first Schnucks Express store in Columbia, Mo. The location has an interior connection to the original EatWell store, but also features its own entrance. Schnucks Express occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot building and contains a complete grocery store experience.

The retailer also introduced its Schnucks Now service in partnership with Instacart last month, and it includes fresh groceries, pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals and snacks with no priority fees and low delivery fees.

St. Louis-based Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.