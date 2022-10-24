Schnucks Gets Speedy With 30-Minute Delivery

Through a partnership with Instacart, Schnuck Markets Inc. will offer customers delivery in as little as 30 minutes. The Schnucks Now service includes fresh groceries, pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals and snacks with no priority fees and low delivery fees.

According to the retailer, Schnucks Now is ideal for smaller orders and is primarily focused on fulfilling convenience orders fast. The grocer’s new virtual storefront is available at schnucksnow.com, and orders can also be placed via the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub.

The service is available in all markets served by Schnucks, with a $10 fee, and is offered during regular store operating hours. In-store coupons, sales and promotions aren’t valid on those orders.

“Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers’ urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options available through Schnucks Delivers.”

Through Nov. 18, first-time users of the service can use the code SchnucksNow2022 to receive $5 off a $50 purchase.

“We’re dedicated to finding more ways to make the online grocery experience accessible and convenient, and we’re proud to launch Schnucks Now to give customers a new, easy way to get what they need fast,” said Ryan Hamburger, VP of retail partnerships at Instacart. “Whether it’s a weekly grocery stock-up or simply a last-minute dinner ingredient, customers now have access to their favorite retailer, no matter the reason.”

Earlier this month, the Midwest grocer introduced the Schnucks Flexforce employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. The flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the employee.

St. Louis-based Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.