How Food Retailers Can Keep Stores, Offices Staffed

As retailers continue to struggle with staffing issues, many are taking a second look at how they approach hiring, training and employee retention. This has become a priority at a time when scores of retail workers are leaving the industry to work elsewhere.

Data from FMI — The Food Association suggests that the greatest people challenge the industry faces is talent availability and retention. Arlington, Va.-based FMI’s recent The Food Retail Industry Speaks survey reveals that 46% of supermarket execs believe COVID-19 made it harder to recruit and retain people.

“Supermarket retailers faced historic levels of employee turnover in the last few years, driven in large part by direct safety/wellness concerns due to COVID-19,” affirms Rob Harrold, managing director at New York-based Deloitte Consulting LLP and retail stores practice leader. Harrold adds that the pandemic’s broader work-from-home shifts in the workplace created new options for many front-line workers, which further affected retail turnover.

“The real challenge is just trying to attract people, to just get them through the door,” acknowledges Rachel Shemirani, SVP at Barons Market, a San Diego-based independent. “The pandemic made people shift their way of looking at what they do for a living, how much they work and what they really want to do.”

“Turnover in all areas of the business is very significant,” notes Kathy Liou, senior human resources manager at Tops Markets LLC, based in Williamsville, N.Y. “Putting the staffing puzzle together requires a lot more pieces now. We’re trying to think outside the box and be willing to flex.”

Lack of flexibility is a dealbreaker in a marketplace in which employees have more job options than ever before. Most food industry executives interviewed for FMI’s recent report agree that offering flexibility and hybrid work options is key to retention.

Workers Want Flexibility

For instance, Barons recently began offering employees a reduced 40-hour work week.

“We have a lot of moms working for us,” says Shemirani. “They’re incredible employees, and we’re absolutely going to work with their schedule. … We do that for people that want to spend more time with their family or on their hobbies. Balance helps avoid burnout. We’ve had quite a few managers and assistant managers take the offer, and they come to work more energized. They’re happier.”

Retailers are mining additional resources to stretch their labor forces. Tops has been hiring more workers under the age of 18. “We might need someone at the register for the dinner rush from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., so we plug in a 16- or 17-year-old,” explains Liou. “We give them the ability to work when they can, and since it’s a first job for many of them, we teach them skills they can take with them down the road.”

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash has expanded its internship program by partnering with local universities to provide career opportunities for both college students and recent graduates. “We are committed to increasing this program five-fold in the coming years and maintaining our retention of summer interns into part- or full-time year-round employment after their program ends,” says Deann Wright, the company’s senior director, diversity and inclusion. “After the most recent session, we were able to welcome 68% of our interns into either part-time or full-time positions, which speaks to the rewarding experience they had through the program.” The company plans to have 60 interns in 2023 and 90 in 2024.

Cristian Grossmann, CEO of San Francisco-based Beekeeper, a software platform for front-line workers, has seen retailers leverage the power of employee referrals to find new employees. “We recently released a module to enable employees to easily refer friends,” he notes. “We’ve seen great success with incentivizing employees to bring new, like-minded employees to work.”

Fostering relationships with community organizations has helped The Giant Co., a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, identify potential talent. “We are also working to streamline our application and hiring process to make joining The Giant Co. as simple as possible,” said Jennifer Heinzen Krueger, VP of team experience at the Carlisle, Pa.-based supermarket chain.