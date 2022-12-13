Publix Announces Series of College Scholarships

Publix is supporting the younger generation of consumers – and potential team members – by assisting with tuition. The Florida retailer and its Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) arm revealed a donation of $200,000 to fund scholarships for 50 minority students.

Now in its second year, the scholarship program is a partnership between Publix and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). Five students at selected schools will receive a one-year, $2,000 scholarship administered in collaboration with UNCF.

[Read more: "Publix Honored for Habitat Restoration Support"]

The educational institutions include the following:

Benedict College, Columbia, S.C.

Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Fla.

Morehouse College, Atlanta

Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

Spelman College, Atlanta

Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tenn.

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.

Virginia State University, Petersburg, Va.

“We’re excited to offer the Publix Cares scholarship for a second year. Publix values diversity and opportunity, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship with UNCF to provide resources to help students obtain the education and tools they need to build strong careers,” said Marcy Benton, VP of human resources at Publix. “It’s our hope that our investment in these recipients and their schools’ food pantries will make a difference in students’ lives.”

Echoed Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of PSMC: “Paying for tuition is only one challenge faced by many students seeking a higher education. Many students also struggle to afford food and other essential items like personal care products. With these donations, we hope to provide some relief for those in need as they work toward a better future for themselves and their families.”

Scholarship recipients also will have the opportunity to work with a Publix talent acquisition consultant to receive resume and interview tips, discuss career aspirations and learn about employment opportunities at Publix.

In addition to providing scholarship monies, Publix and PSMC are helping to shore up local food banks in the schools’ respective communities. The retailer gave $50,000 in food and other products to area food pantries and PSMC donated $50,000 in funding for those programs.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is also moving forward in expanding its footprint into Kentucky. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.