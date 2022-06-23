Publix Breaks Ground in the Bluegrass State

Publix Super Markets has officially broken ground on its first location in Kentucky. The store will be located at the corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Louisville, and will mark the grocer’s entry into its eight state of operation.

The shopping center that will house the Publix store is expected to be completed by late 2023. The store itself will be 55,701 square feet with a drive-thru pharmacy and a 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors – the first located outside the state of Florida.

“It’s an exciting day for Publix Super Markets as we break ground in our eighth state,” said CEO Todd Jones. “When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind. More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

A second Louisville Publix location is slated for the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. The retailer also announced a third Kentucky location slated for late 2024, this one in the city of Lexington.

As it enters the state, company leaders and associates held a Publix Serves event at Dare to Care, a Feeding America member food bank in Louisville, where it donated 40,000 pounds of produce.

“We’re grateful for the support Publix has provided to the residents of Louisville, and we appreciate the company’s passion for helping its neighbors facing hunger,” said Dare to Care CEO and President Vincent James. “We look forward to continuing to build this great relationship to help alleviate hunger in our communities, and we’re excited to welcome Publix to the Bluegrass State.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.