Kroger Honored Among Best Workplaces for IT Professionals

As a testament to the prowess of its technology and digital teams, The Kroger Co. has taken the No. 43 spot among large companies on Foundry's Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT ranking. The list honors companies for having an innovative, industry-leading workplace culture, and Kroger was the only food retailer included this year.

The ranking is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire that covers a company’s benefits, career development, future of work, training and retention, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. According to Kroger, its technology and digital team culture works to develop and grow a passionate team that drives the company's seamless ecosystem.

"Our technology and digital teams empower Kroger to serve as America's grocer, bringing a seamless experience to our customers and our associates," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's SVP and chief information officer. "This win supports our long-term strategy to invest in our associates and focus on making workplace culture a priority."

This is the fifth consecutive time Kroger has been included on the Computerworld list. According to the publication, it accepted nominations from organizations that had a minimum of 100 total employees and five IT employees, then gathered employment statistics, financial data, benefits policies and programs for the IT department. The companies were then asked to complete a 52-question company survey that covered six categories.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, at Boston-based Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.