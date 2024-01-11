H-E-B Makes History, Holds Steady as Top U.S. Grocery Retailer

H-E-B is the only grocery retailer to take the top spot in dunnhumby's Retailer Preference Index three times.

Texas-based H-E-B has again claimed the coveted top spot in dunnhumby’s seventh annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI), becoming the first food retailer to be recognized three times as number one in the company’s ranking. Amazon took second place this year, while Costco Wholesale rounded out the top three.

The seven other retailers in the top 10, respectively, are Market Basket, Sam’s Club, Wegmans Food Markets, ALDI, ShopRite, Walmart Neighborhood Market and Walmart. According to dunnhumby, retailers in the top quartile of the RPI have a five-year CAGR of 8.5%, while retailers in the fourth quartile have a five-year CAGR 3.6%. Additionally, 59% of customers of retailers in the first quartile have a strong emotional connection with retailers compared to 41% of customers of fourth quartile retailers.

The dunnhumby RPI is a comprehensive, nationwide study that examines the approximately $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, and ranks the largest 65 retailers in the industry based on both financial results and customer perception. The financial data used comes from Edge Ascential, and the customer perception data comes from dunnhumby’s annual survey of more than 10,000 American grocery shoppers.

The five drivers of the customer value proposition are:

Price, promotions and rewards Quality Digital Operations Speed and convenience

“Knowing your customer and your competitive positioning regarding customer needs will be critical for retailers to scratch out any organic growth in 2024,” said Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby's president of the Americas. “Customers are re-evaluating their opinions of retailers more than ever and that will only intensify in the coming months due to the economic headwinds facing consumers.”

Continued O’Grady: "In this year’s RPI, we illuminate how the consumer views the grocery market, and how different retailers are meeting the general population’s needs as well as the needs of different consumer segments.”

Other key findings from the study include: