Which Grocers Ranked High for Loyalty During Q3?

H-E-B came in first for loyalty, as consumers embrace multi-channel shopping options and in-store dining.

Location-based advertising firm InMarket has released its loyalty report for the third quarter of 2023, which shows that shoppers have an allegiance to grocers who they feel deliver on value and convenience.

According to InMarket’s "Q3 2023 Grocery Fidelity Index," Texas-based H-E-B came out on top for loyalty during the third quarter. InMarket attributed that ranking in part to the September opening of a new e-commerce fulfillment center that boosted curbside and home delivery services in the Houston market.

The Kroger Co. came in second for loyalty. During the quarter, InMarket noted, Kroger announced that its Kroger Plus program had saved members $115 million during its first year.

Next was Hy-Vee, which presented the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend during the third quarter that included professional racing at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, and a series of high-profile concerts. During Q2, the Iowa-based chain scored with deal seekers and those InMarket dubs “eager exercisers” and “dedicated and handy” types of consumers.

Florida-headquartered Publix ranked fourth in the latest loyalty index. InMarket emphasized the “Club Publix” program that provides personalized savings and allows users to save their favorite shopping list.

Rounding out the list for the third quarter in descending order were the following food retailers: Wakefern, Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Cos., Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and ALDI.

In its assessment of the findings, InMarket noted that consumers in that time frame were looking for cost-effective solutions to make their lives easier. “Grocers that offered value and convenience received higher fidelity scores in Q3. This strongly indicates that implementing value-based incentives such as discounts and deals, along with convenient options like curbside pickup and delivery, give grocery brands the best chance to gain competitive advantage, as well as market share,” the report concluded. “As the nation emerges from one of the highest inflationary periods in recent memory, it is important for retailers to prioritize strong value and seamless shopping solutions to best foster fidelity and create lasting loyalty.”