Which Grocers Offer the Best LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality?

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its 2023 Corporate Equality Index, and a bevy of U.S.-based food retailers have taken top marks in the benchmarking survey.

The report measures corporate policies and practices related to the practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation focuses on four main pillars as it benchmarks each company, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

The organization specifically recognized 545 businesses that met all the criteria to earn a score of 100 and the designation of being a 2023 “Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion” recipient. According to the report: “To earn top ratings, employers took concrete and dedicated steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits, and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.”

Grocery businesses receiving that designation include:

Amazon.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers

DoorDash

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Giant Food

Hannaford Supermarkets

Instacart

Meijer

The Giant Co.

UNFI

Walmart

"Giant Food is extremely proud to have earned a score of 100 for the fifth consecutive year on the Corporate Equality Index for the practices we have established to foster and support a diverse and inclusive workplace for our LGBTQ+ team members," said Brian Wanner, VP of human resources at Giant Food. "We are committed to embracing and advancing a workplace that represents and celebrates the cultures, backgrounds and experiences of our team members and communities helping create a culture in which we can all grow, care and belong."

"Food Lion is committed to creating a workplace where all associates find a sense of belonging,” commented Linda Johnson, chief human resources & communications officer at Food Lion, which has scored 100 on the benchmarking survey for the past 14 years. “Deliberate and relevant policies and practices reaffirm the importance of an inclusive environment. We are honored, once again, to be recognized as a leader for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.”

Continued Johnson: “Our 82,000 associates represent the towns and cities we serve, and it is because of them that we are acknowledged for ongoing success in diversity, equity and inclusion.”