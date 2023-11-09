Hy-Vee to Host Inclusive Business Summit in Omaha

Hy-Vee, Inc. will host a unique opportunity to advance local minority- and women-owned companies through a networking and showcase opportunity in Omaha in January. The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit will be held Jan. 31, at the Scott Conference Center, located on the University of Nebraska Omaha's Scott Campus in Omaha, and is open to the business community.

The summit will feature an expo offering resources for small businesses, learning opportunities through presentations and panel discussions, the chance to be inspired by other brands and more. Hy-Vee is also offering one-on-one mentoring sessions with local store directors. Local community groups and organizations, area businesses and other professionals interested in supporting or networking with small-business owners are also invited to attend at no cost.

[Read more: "The 2023 Top Women in Grocery: Simply the Best"]

In addition, local minority-and women-owned businesses are invited to apply for the chance to showcase their products or services during a pitch competition at the Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $30,000 as an investment for future endeavors.

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for local products or services for the pitch competition at www.hy-veeopportunitysummit.com in the following categories of economically viable and/or previously tested products or services: food and beverage; product innovation and technology; and health, wellness and beauty. There is no cost to apply. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. (CDT) on Dec. 31.

A panel of judges will select one grand-prize winner to earn $30,000. Plus, one first-place winner will be selected from each pitch category (three total) to win $5,000 each. Additional cash investments may be awarded and select finalists may be invited to participate in further discussions regarding their product or service following the summit.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.