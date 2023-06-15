The 2023 Top Women in Grocery: Simply the Best

It’s no exaggeration to say that every year, it gets harder to select our cohort of Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) honorees. The reason for this is that the quality of the nominees has steadily risen over the years, making the judges’ job even more difficult. With such a stellar slate of contenders, how can we possibly choose a limited number to celebrate as Top Women, not only in our June print issue, but also online across our social media channels, on our popular podcast and culminating in our eagerly anticipated Leadership Development Program and Gala awards ceremony in Orlando, Fla., this coming November?

As always, we let ourselves be led by the stories told by the nominators: submissions detailing perseverance, hard work, self-improvement, a commitment to excellence, an ability to balance multiple priorities effortlessly, and an imperative to give back, whether to co-workers, colleagues or members of the wider community. In fact, professional and community outreach has become such an integral part of TWIG that this is the first year that we’ve made it a requirement for selection.

Although judging has grown tougher over the years, we still wouldn’t trade it for anything. TWIG is more than an awards program — it’s a movement of empowered women who, through their dedication and willingness to transcend barriers, are helping to make the grocery industry more inclusive and equitable — in short, a better place to work. We congratulate this year’s 400-strong class of Top Women — chosen from more than 1,000 nominees — and invite you to read their inspiring stories, as well as those of our esteemed Trailblazers, Donna Tweeten, president at Hy-Vee, and Hanneke Faber, global president, Nutrition Business Group at Unilever (click links in sidebar for complete coverage). You’re sure to find our honorees, as the late, great Tina Turner — like many of those featured in our award categories, no stranger to reinvention — so memorably sang, “simply the best.”