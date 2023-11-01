Southeastern Grocers Awards 2023 Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grants

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with its SEG Gives Foundation, has awarded $1 million in belonging, inclusion and diversity (BID) grants to nonprofits throughout the Southeast since 2020. This includes the recipients of the 2023 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant: 40 nonprofits that aim to uplift underserved communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program, named for a beloved Winn-Dixie associate who recently marked her 104th birthday, funds organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education. The 40 nonprofits selected for this year’s program will each receive a $10,000 grant, for a total of $400,000. The recipients include the American Heart Association, Boys & Girls Clubs, Brighter Bites, Covenant House New Orleans, Feeding America Tampa Bay Inc., Junior Achievement of North Florida, Medical Outreach Ministries, Mississippi Early Learning Alliance, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Feeding Northeast Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Inc., Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay Inc., South Florida Hunger Coalition, Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR), Teach For America Inc., The Community Health Center of West Palm Beach, The Immokalee Foundation, The Jacksonville Humane Society, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Florida Affiliate.

“This year marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to championing belonging, inclusion and diversity, and empowering the local communities we serve,” noted Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers’ chief people officer. “Through our support of these organizations, we believe we can build stronger, more resilient communities for all. It’s our privilege to provide these grants to exceptional nonprofits that are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors and transforming communities. These 40 nonprofits have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering positive change, and we are eager to see the continued impact they will make with our support."

Since its inception in 2020, the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program has awarded a total of 104 grants.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.