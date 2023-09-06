Iowa-Based Fareway Relocating Long-Established Headquarters

After more than 80 years, Iowa-based Fareway Stores, Inc. is reportedly moving its headquarters out of Boone. The grocer will establish its new headquarters approximately 35 miles south in Johnston, which is in close proximity to capital city Des Moines.

Fareway's roots run deep in Boone. The first Fareway store opened for business at 624 Story Street in the city on May 12, 1938 by founder Paul S. Beckwith. But CEO Reynolds Cramer told the Des Moines Register that the ever-growing Fareway has run out of space at its current Boone location, hence the move. Plus, many of its employees are already living in the Des Moines metro area.

The grocer will set up its new headquarters in the former Iowa Bankers Association building, located at 8800 NW 62nd Avenue in Johnston. The 42,000-square-foot building will initially comprise of approximately 100 Fareway employees. The move is expected to be completed in 2024.

Fareway’s new Johnston location will position the grocer in the same vicinity as Hy-Vee. The headquarters for that supermarket chain is located southwest of Johnston in West Des Moines.

Meanwhile, Fareway continues to expand its operations. It recently opened its newest Iowa store in LeClaire. The Quad Cities metro area straddles the Iowa-Illinois border bisected by the Mississippi River. On Sept. 1, the Midwest grocer also opened a 8,700-square-foot meat market location at 8606 NE 85th in Kansas City, Mo.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employee-owned Hy-Vee is No. 36 on The PG 100. PG also named both companies to its 2023 Top Regionals list.