Fareway on the Move in Central Iowa

Fareway Stores, Inc. is on a roll, hosting one grand opening this week and sharing plans for a much-anticipated other location in its home state.

The Boone, Iowa-based retailer officially opened its store in Bondurant, Iowa, on June 6. It replaces the independent Brick Street Market and Café founded by Powerball jackpot winners Mary and Brian Lohse in 2014.

The refreshed Fareway Meat and Grocery at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant – about 10 miles from Des Moines – spans 15,464 square feet and features a full-service butcher counter, fresh produce section, in-store bakery and an array of center-store groceries. The store carries a variety of locally-sourced products and stock craft beer, wine and spirits. In-store self-checkout, digital ordering and curbside pickup are available.

“A decade ago, Brian and Mary Lohse brought a local grocery store to Bondurant, and we are so excited to continue their efforts as Fareway Meat and Grocery,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We have been highly anticipating the store opening, and look forward to serving area residents and becoming an integral part of the Bondurant community.”

Brian Lohse is now a member of the Iowa House of Representatives. “When Fareway expressed interest in the Bondurant community, we knew that Brick Street Market and Café had successfully done what we had intended – assisted in developing this community to the point that a grocery store was attracted and realized Bondurant’s true potential,” he declared. “We started Brick Street to add a much-needed amenity to Bondurant, and now we are happy and proud to pass the reins to Fareway, and continue our relationship with Fareway, with the Brick Street Café. Thank you to both Fareway and the public for all of your continued support.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Fareway is giving shoppers a special code, BONFIVE, to save $5 on their first online order from now through June 25. The store in Bondurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In other news, Fareway announced that it is building a new 10,800-square-foot store in Story City, Iowa, not far from its Boone headquarters. The news elicited buzz in the area, given the fact that the town has been considered a food desert since the last grocery store, Story City Market, closed in 2021.

Construction of the Story City Fareway Meat and Grocery, located at the corner of Broad Street and Factory Outlet Drive, will start in early 2024.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service. Fareway values the communities and people it serves, and we look forward to building a new Fareway store in Story City. We want to thank city officials and economic development for helping make this project possible,” said Cramer.

Local officials lauded the investment in the community. “This is a significant win for Story City. There was a lot of hard work and dedication from the Story Economic Development Corp. over the past two years to get us here today,” said Tyler Frederiksen, president of the Story Economic Development Corp. “This happened while working with amazing partners, which include the Story City Mayor and Council and the Ames EDC. We look forward to having Fareway be part of the Story City community and continuing the mission of Story City, the best place to live, work, and do business.”

Even the city leader chimed in. “As the Mayor of Story City, no one will be happier once we finally break ground on a new Fareway store. The most frequent question I get asked daily is, ‘When is Fareway coming?’,” said Mayor Mike Jensen.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 130-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer a 2023 Top Regional.