Fareway Celebrates 85th Anniversary With New Store in Iowa

Fareway Stores Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15 for its 135th Midwest location, in Clive, Iowa, its second new store in the area. The 24,000-square-foot store opens as the company celebrates its 85th anniversary this month.

Located at 16035 Hickman Road, the new Clive store provides a full-service butcher counter, fresh-cut produce, healthy varieties and locally sourced items, in addition to a variety of craft beer, fine wines and top-shelf spirits. The location has Fastlanes, a self-service checkout option, and online ordering with curbside pickup available at Shop.Fareway.com. Customers can save $5 on their first online order by using the code CLIVEFIVE, available through June 17.

The new store is led by Grocery Manager Josh Johnson and Market Manager Chris Irlbeck.

“As we proudly celebrate 85 years in business, we are excited to open this new Clive store, which marks 135 Fareway store locations across a seven-state Midwest region,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As the metro continues to expand, we look forward to growing with them and further serving area residents.”

Fareway is also celebrating 85 years of green initiatives. From the beginning, Fareway’s sustainable practices have included recycling, reusing and reclaiming. Most recently, Fareway has employed technology to help further its reach in energy efficiency. In June 2023, Fareway and Alliant Energy will break ground on a 1-megawatt solar facility in the Boone Industrial Park on six acres adjacent to Fareway’s campus.

On May 12, 1938, the first Fareway store was opened for business at 624 Story Street in Boone, Iowa, by founder Paul S. Beckwith, a former meat supervisor for one of the country’s largest grocery chains.

Today, family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 130-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer a 2023 Top Regional.