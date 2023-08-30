Fareway Debuts Latest Store in Iowa

Fareway Stores, Inc. has put down roots at the eastern edge of its home state. This week, the Iowa grocer opened a location in LeClaire, Iowa, within the Quad Cities metro area that straddles the Iowa-Illinois border bisected by the Mississippi River.

The new Fareway takes the place of a former Slagle’s store at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road. The retailer updated the 18,000-square-foot space, adding a full-service meat counter that has become a signature Fareway feature. Shoppers can also browse an expansive fresh produce section and find a wealth of locally sourced products within the grocery aisles and perimeter.

A ribbon cutting for the LeClaire Fareway was held on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Mayor Dennis Gerard welcomed the grocer to town, noting, “Area residents have been eagerly anticipating a community grocery store with some of the freshest meat and produce in the market. Thank you for continuing to serve and invest in the community of LeClaire.”

Reynolds W. Cramer, CEO of Fareway, returned the sentiment. “We are excited to join and serve the community of LeClaire. We want to thank the community and local officials for their support in welcoming Fareway to LeClaire,” he said.

Led by grocery manager Jeremy Wright and market manager Justin Nielson, the LeClaire store will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the store’s Facebook page, the location will be closed on Sundays “so our employees can spend time with friends and family.” E-commerce is available, and from now through Sept. 30, customers can save $5 on their first online order by using the coupon code LECLAIREFIVE at checkout.

Fareway has been in expansion mode in 2023. In June, the company unveiled its new location in Bondurant, Iowa, near Des Moines and welcomed shoppers to its second site in the town of Clive in May. More store openings are planned for 2024, with construction and renovations underway at various sites aross the retailer's footprint in the nation's heartland.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer a 2023 Top Regional.