EXCLUSIVE: A Look Inside the 1st Publix in Kentucky

There is also space to sit and stay for a spell in this Louisville Publix, both at the Pours area and in a second-level mezzanine that overlooks the entire store. Shoppers in grab-and-go mode can order from the foodservice stations or browse the prepared foods area that features chicken, ribs and other hot foods. “We realize that we’re creating meal solutions and are trying to make it easier for customers. That’s still a number one driver – convenience,” said Brous, adding that this location will include some recipes that are specific to Kentucky, with local flavor profiles.

Other highlights of the new Publix in Louisville include the in-store bakery with a large viewing window, where shoppers can see bakery team members make bread, pastries and the grocer’s signature cakes. The seafood department carries a wide variety of fish, shellfish and other offerings flown in daily and also offers pre-seasoned and ready-to-cook options like bourbon-marinated salmon and mini seafood pies. In the meat department, staff butchers cut meat in house and can engage with shoppers to answer questions about Greenwise organic meats. Over in the produce section near the foodservice area, customers can gaze at the picture-perfect displays and pick out fresh fruits and vegetables as well as value-added kits and packaged items that meet their interest in variety and convenience. The grocery aisles, meanwhile, are stocked with nearly 40,000 items, and the store includes a sizable pharmacy with drive-thru service.

Publix is also operating a full liquor store adjacent to the grocery store, the first Publix Liquors outside its home state of Florida. In a nod to its Kentucky location, that shop will feature more than 250 bourbon products, including a limited-time, small-batch birthday cake variety of Maker’s Mark that was created especially for Publix.

At the Jan. 9 preview event, Publix officials extended their hello to Kentuckians, welcoming them to the banner and sharing appreciation for the welcome they have received in turn. “Thank you for sharing your love of this great city that we now have the privilege and the honor and joy to call home. We’re excited about the work we’ve been able to do together and looking forward to doing eve more work together to serve this great community,” declared Kim Reynolds, community relations manager.

Added Joey Riddle, VP of Publix’s Charlotte division: “We want to offer you premier customer service throughout the store in a clean and pleasant shopping environment filled with so many quality products, and we definitely want to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities. As a food retailer, we believe that helping feed people in need is central to who we are."

On that point, as another gesture to its new community, Publix is working with the Dare to Care food bank, and is delivering 40,000 pounds of produce during its opening week to that organization. Fresh food donations will be shared with Dare to Care on a regular basis.

The Publix in Louisville will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.