The New Stores on Tap for Sprouts Farmers Market

One of the fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., has released a slew of new store opening dates for the beginning of this year.

The healthy grocer will debut the following new stores:

Fri., Jan. 12

2000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Fri., Jan. 19

2750 SW 27th Terrace, Miami

15793 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, Md.

Fri., Feb. 16

7925 Atlantic Avenue, Cudahy, Calif.

Fri., March 1

3535 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, Calif.

Fri., March 15

12450 Amargosa Road, Victorville, Calif.

469 East Interstate 30, Rockwall, Texas

The natural and organic retailer is also planning to open its third location in Pennsylvania. Sprouts is slated to open in a 21,320-square-foot space at the Crossroads retail center in the city of York this year.

In addition, recent reports indicate that Sprouts will open its fifth Nashville-area store early next year. According to BNNBreaking.com, the new Madison store will be located in the Shoppes at Rivergate, at 2156 Gallatin Pike N., claiming 25,715 square feet of space – slightly larger than Sprouts' smaller store concept strategy of using approximately 23,000 square feet.

In each of its locations, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Staying true to its farmstand heritage, the grocer is invested in serving the communities where it operates by working with local farmers.

Sprouts' business model is paying off, as shown by its recent third-quarter financials. The specialty grocer's net sales totaled $1.7 billion, a 7.6% increase from the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by comparable-store sales growth of 3.9%. The quarter’s successful performance was also supported by Sprouts' better-for-you private-brand sales, which grew 14%, representing 20.5% of total sales, during the quarter.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.