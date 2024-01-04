Another Foxtrot Comes to D.C.

Foxtrot is getting an early start on 2024 store openings, adding to its footprint with a new store in Washington, D.C. Located in at 1827 Adams Mill Road in the heart of the District of Columbia, this is the 10th Foxtrot in the greater region that also encompasses part of Maryland and Virginia.

Officially unveiled on Jan. 3, the latest Foxtrot features an array of items that reflect the chain’s next-generation corner store brand, including chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, snacks, wines, personal care products, gifts and more than 150 products from 50-plus local makers. An in-house café, a hallmark of Foxtrot spaces, will serve a variety of foods and drinks for customers, whether they want to grab something and go or linger a bit in store.

To mark the opening, Foxtrot is giving away free tote bags with Foxtrot goodies to customers who pay via the retailer’s native app during the first week of business. The grocer is also offering $5 glasses of private label wines from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited time.

The Adams Mill Road location is the second Foxtrot to open in the past two months in the D.C. metro area. Another store in Logan Circle welcomed shoppers in November. Currently, there are 10 Foxtrots across D.C., northern Virginia and Bethesda, Md.

In all, Foxtrot operates 33 stores around the United States, concentrated in Chicago, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas.

The chain is expanding in other ways beyond its physical store presence. Foxtrot is merging with young Midwest grocer Dom’s Kitchen & Market, reorganizing under a new entity called Outfox Hospitality. Both businesses, known for their respective and unique approaches to curated assortments and local gathering-place settings, are headquartered in Chicago.