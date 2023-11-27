Foxtrot, Dom’s Kitchen & Market to Merge

There’s some big indie grocery news from Chicago, as Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market announced that they are merging. Both headquartered in the Windy City and known for their curated, locally sourced assortments and gathering-place atmosphere, Foxtrot and Dom’s agreed that they will reorganize under a new entity called Outfox Hospitality.

The resulting company will be guided by a merged executive leadership team. Foxtrot CEO Liz Williams will be the CEO of Outfox Hospitality, and Dom’s current CEO, Don Fitzgerald, will serve as president and COO of Dom’s Kitchen & Market through a transition period. Founders will continue to play a pivotal role post-merger, as Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola and Dom’s co-founders Jay Owen and Bob Mariano will hold advisory and board roles at Outfox Hospitality.

“Dom’s has long admired the Foxtrot brand, viewing it as an industry trailblazer and a market disruptor,” said Owen. “Our shared vision centers on bringing the convenience of a market together with the experience of a restaurant into hospitable spaces that are destinations in the communities we serve. We do this by curating high quality goods, preparing expertly crafted meals, and delivering warm and friendly service.”

Added Williams: “Foxtrot was created with the vision of building a community of people who love to discover new and interesting products, either by gathering at our stores, or having them delivered from our user-friendly app – a goal we’ve proudly accomplished over the past 10 years. We’re excited for this new venture with Dom’s Kitchen & Market because we share a common mission of modernizing the way people shop. Merging our two brands will elevate the experience for our customers and move the retail industry forward.”

Both companies have been in expansion mode, leveraging their reputation for disruption within the food retailing landscape. Earlier this fall, Dom’s announced plans to open its third store in the River North neighborhood of Chicago, while Foxtrot recently opened its sixth location in the Washington, D.C. market. Combined, the banners have 34 locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C. metro area, Dallas and Austin.

The deal is a fast one, as the merger is expected to close by the end of 2023.