ALDI Named Retailer of the Year
“Probably our largest category in the store with the most growth, sales and loyalty from a customer standpoint is produce,” he says, adding that it has potential for even more growth. “We’ve also had tremendous success in fresh fish, which we weren’t even in six years ago. Our fresh Atlantic salmon is one of the highest-selling SKUs in the store. It’s fresh, never frozen. It’s shipped in daily for us, and has been a really exciting and pleasing area for us to be in.”
In the rest of the store, Patton is seeing growth in premium items.
“Maybe that’s counter-intuitive to the economic times,” he notes, adding: “I think people still want premium products. They want to shop them at ALDI. They want to make their charcuterie board; they want to make their dinner they saw on TikTok at home.”