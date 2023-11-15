ALDI Named Retailer of the Year

In mid-October, ALDI looked to make a big splash with inflation-battered consumers by introducing price cuts on everything the American shopper needs for the holiday table: potatoes, green beans, cranberries, butter and flour, among other items. Truthfully, though, ALDI has been making a big splash with U.S. consumers for a long, long time.

Last year, Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski proved their love for ALDI — and one another — by getting married in the produce section of the company’s flagship location in Batavia, Ill., after spending many months “dating” by shopping together at the store.

This past summer, more than 70,000 ALDI super-fans took part in the retailer’s annual Fan Favorites survey, declaring their love for 13 favorite ALDI products.

U.S. consumers seeking relief from high grocery prices — and seeking premium products not found anywhere else — have become obsessed with shopping the grocer, and in August, the company gave some love right back to its fans when it unveiled plans to acquire Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers (SEG). The transaction, scheduled to close in the first half of 2024, includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, which means the fastest-growing grocer in the country just added more fuel to the rocket ship.