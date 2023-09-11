The Giant Co. Turns 100 Years Old

Connecting Occasions

Luckily for The Giant Co., it had started down an omnichannel path way before there was even a whiff of a pandemic. The Giant Co. has been accelerating its e-commerce operations since at least 2019, when it opened its first e-commerce hub, in Lancaster, Pa. The company has several e-commerce fulfillment centers and hundreds of delivery and pickup locations, with shoppers across 90% of its market area having access to online grocery and delivery services.

Being able to offer convenience in a variety of formats, especially now, is key, according Joanna Crishock, VP of marketing and commercial planning at The Giant Co.

“Another way that we’ve done that is just by the expansion of our relationship with Instacart, as well as our owned channel, Giant Direct delivery, as well as pickup options,” Crishock adds. “We made those even easier to access earlier this year, when we relaunched our app. So, [we offer a] refreshed app, [an] easier experience, less clicks to get to what you want, better ability to personalize and pull out the rewards and savings that we’re … giving to customers from shopping with us and from being digitally engaged.”

The company has also extended its famous Bonus Buys, allowing shoppers the opportunity to take advantage of these deals over the course of four to six weeks, instead of just one week, so that they’ll be able to stretch their budgets — guaranteed.

“We have made price investments in some of our key value items so that we have competitive pricing on those, and many of those are actually private-brand items, too,” Crishock says, going on to note that the retailer has expanded its Global Flavors private-brand assortment and incentivized shoppers to choose own-brand products labeled with its proprietary nutritional rating system, Guiding Stars.

“Even despite inflation, despite the supply chain disruptions, we’ve continued to see our customer service metrics, as well as cashier friendliness, improve year over year,” Crishock observes. “We are hyper-focused on customer experience. We have a customer experience tracker that we review on a weekly basis, so it’s something that is always top of mind and top of discussion in terms of how we are performing. It’s very encouraging to see those metrics continue to improve, or at least be steady, despite disruptions that customers are feeling in the market.”

The company is leveraging data to learn more about why its shoppers choose it as a primary destination. “It’s all about the data we can personalize,” Ruane asserts. “We do a lot of it now, but we need to do more of it in the future: getting to know the customer, the communities we serve, being able to build a plan that we can scale, but also at the same time we can localize. And we’ve done a lot of good work around localization.”

Over the past five years, The Giant Co. has more than doubled the number of its local suppliers to be able to give customers the brands that are important to them.

In addition to whetting shopper appetites for local products, the grocer has expanded its private-brand assortment, pushed into new merchandise categories, and opened several new formats such as its Heirloom Market concept, a combination of modern design, hyper-localization and globally inspired foodservice. In fact, when the pandemic eased, The Giant Co. was one of the first retailers to reopen its foodservice bars.

Speaking of which, how has retail foodservice fared post-pandemic? “What we actually saw is it didn’t fully come back right away, and in some cases, it’s still not fully back to where it was,” Ruane admits, “but I think what it does is it helps us rationalize the business better, and at the same time, we’ve seen an increase in some of our chilled prepackaged offerings, prepackaged salads, sandwiches and meals. Those things have actually elevated.”

The next evolution of the retailer’s operational strategy is leveraging the scale of its Ahold Delhaize partners, Retail Business Services and Peapod Digital Labs, to streamline or improve processes with regard to retail media, e-commerce, shrink, team experience, supply chain, merchandising, IT and new stores. Regarding this last item, The Giant Co. plans to open two new stores in Pennsylvania in 2024-25, and Ruane says that he’s working on remodeling older stores.

“We had some stores that hadn’t been touched in years,” he notes, “so we’re doing our For Today’s Table format refresh and some upgrades in refrigeration as we march toward the Ahold Delhaize Net Zero 2040 goal.”