The Giant Co. Names New VP, Team Experience

The Giant Co. has appointed Jennifer Heinzen Krueger its new VP, team experience effective May 30. Krueger succeeds Matt Lutcavage who, according to The Giant Co., is pursuing another opportunity outside of the company.

In her new role, Krueger will lead a human resources team focused on fostering a culture of care and innovation and on delivering an enhanced experience for associates. Her areas of responsibility will include people strategy, talent management, organizational development, diversity and inclusion, communications, corporate social responsibility, change management, training and development, and total rewards. Krueger will report directly to The Giant Co. President Nicholas Bertram.

Having begun her grocery career as a customer operations manager with Giant back in 1998, Krueger has held various roles of increasing responsibility across the Giant and Ahold Delhaize organizations, focused on team member development and training. Her most recent position was chief learning officer and VP, learning and development at Ahold Delhaize.

“Jen is an industry expert in learning and organizational development and is a role model for curiosity and continuous learning,” noted Bertram. “I’m thrilled to welcome her back to The Giant Co. and to my leadership team, and look forward to her contributions as we continue our strategic growth.”

Residing with her family in central Pennsylvania, Krueger earned a Ph.D. in workforce development and education from Penn State University, and an MBA in business management from Monmouth University in New Jersey. She’s also the programming officer for NextUp’s Pennsylvania Chapter.

Added Bertram: “Matt played a significant role in building our purpose-led company and in bringing our team promises to life. He will be missed by many, and we wish him well as he begins his new adventure.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.