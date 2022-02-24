Giant Co. Axes Fees and Minimum Orders for Pickup

As the digital space gets more crowded by the day, The Giant Co. is staying competitive by eliminating order minimums and fees for online shoppers who use Giant Direct and Martin’s direct services for pickup.

The Pennsylvania retailer is enhancing online offerings as part of its overall effort to expand its presence across the omnichannel, both in pickup and delivery. In January, The Giant Co. introduced Ship2Me by Giant and Ship2Me by Martin's options that give shoppers access to an expanded assortment within traditional grocery categories, all delivered directly to the customer’s home. It has also partnered with Instacart for accelerated 30-minute delivery.

Overall, The Giant Co. offers more than 175 pickup locations. More than 90% of its customers have access to online grocery ordering and delivery services, according to company information.

To execute its digital offerings, the grocer is also expanding its e-commerce infrastructure. The Giant Co. opened new e-commerce fulfillment centers in Philadelphia and in southern New Jersey in November.

“With today’s customers having more choices than ever before, it’s critical that we continue taking steps to differentiate our online shopping experience,” said Matt Simon, VP of brand experience. “Not only do these enhancements accelerate our omnichannel strategy, but they also provide our Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct customers with greater convenience and value, uniquely positioning The Giant Company as the online grocer of choice.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.