Giant Co. Rolls Out Ship2Me Digital Marketplace

The Giant Co. has launched Ship2Me by Giant and Ship2Me by Martin’s, giving customers access to a greater product assortment beyond traditional grocery categories, all delivered directly to the customer’s home.

Ship2Me augments the online grocery services offered via Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. As well as ordering essential grocery and household products for pickup or delivery via Giant Direct or Martin’s Direct, customers can use Ship2Me to purchase orders in such categories as health and beauty, home décor, and other household items. Rather than picking up Ship2Me items at the store or having them delivered at a scheduled date and time, these items ship directly to shoppers from Ship2Me sellers.

“Ship2Me by Giant is a natural extension of our current grocery delivery options,” noted John Ruane, SVP, omnichannel merchandising at The Giant Co. “By offering access to complementary products not traditionally found in store, we are adding endless-aisle shopping options for today’s busy families, all with the convenience of being delivered right to your door.”

All Ship2Me items have the option of free standard shipping, which takes between four and nine days. Ship2Me sellers may offer other shipping options such as Express or Next Day Delivery for an additional fee, but shipping options and fees will vary by seller and product. Return shipping is always free, and there’s no minimum order required for Ship2Me.

Further, customers can place orders for both Giant Direct and Ship2Me for one seamless checkout experience. A customer’s Ship2Me order will be listed separately from the pickup or delivery grocery order. Once an order is placed, customers will receive email confirmation and a future email with tracking information when the order ships.

Choice Rewards customers are also able to earn loyalty points on Ship2Me item purchases, which can be redeemed for gas savings, dollars off purchases, free items and more.

Giant Co. sister banner Giant Food originally introduced the Ship2Me digital marketplace within GiantFood.com in December 2021. Last November, Ahold Delhaize USA President Kevin Holt told Progressive Grocer that other Ahold Delhaize USA banners would launch the offering, but didn’t provide a timeline.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.