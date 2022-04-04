Giant Co. Rolls Out 2022 Healing the Planet Grant Program

The Giant Co., together with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, has brought back the Healing the Planet grant program. In 2022, $300,000 will go to projects dedicated to improving the health and quality of waterways to help protect water resources and improve the overall health of communities.

“Last year’s grant recipients demonstrated that no matter how big or how small a project may be, you can make a difference in healing our planet,” noted Jessica Groves, community impact manager at The Giant Co. “As we again partner with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, this year we are shifting the focus to projects centered around our waterways and water conservation. Water is crucial for sustaining life, which is why we need to protect our water resources for today and for the future.”

The program is accepting online applications now through April 28, via the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Eligible projects must be located in areas where The Giant Co. operates stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or West Virginia. Examples of qualifying projects are stream health and water quality monitoring activities, marine debris removal, storm water/MS4 education initiatives, lake/pond ecology, watershed education activities, watershed landscape measures, rain gardens, streambank restoration, erosion control, AMD remediation, rain barrels, pollution abatement and source water protection. A total of $300,000 in funding is available, with grants to be given at the $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000 funding levels. Awardees will be revealed in June.

In 2021, 42 recipients received $500,000-plus in funding through the program to support projects that aimed to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, boosting environmental efforts, and creating community gardens.

“The health of our local waterways is intimately connected to the overall health of our communities,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Greensburg-based Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. “Our waterways provide recreation, impact our economy, connect us to neighborhoods and to each other. Healthy waterways are vital to thriving, successful communities. We are honored to once again partner with The Giant Co. to provide opportunities to make a difference in the health of local waterways and communities. We also want to thank all of you who ‘rounded up’ at the register. Your generosity will directly impact and protect the health and quality of local waterways.”

As part of The Giant Co.’s Healing the Planet initiative, the grocer is involved in plastic bag recycling and plastic reduction efforts, zero-waste initiatives, a solar field and bee pollinator habitat, energy-efficient fixtures in-stores, and sustainably sourced seafood, coffee and tea.

Customers can also support the chain’s green initiatives through May 31 by rounding up their purchases at checkout at any Giant, Martin’s or Giant Heirloom Market store. Funds donated in this way will go to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful; Planet Bee Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization focused on raising awareness for pollinators in local communities; and Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale Institute, which is working to develop solutions for the regenerative-organic movement.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.