Giant Co. Releases 1st-Ever Community Impact Report

Bringing its purpose of “Connecting Families for a Better Future” into clearer focus, The Giant Co. has released its first-ever community impact report detailing its progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); eliminating hunger; sustainability goals; promoting health; and more throughout 2021.

“Leading with our noble purpose, we are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, with an overall objective to contribute to healthier people and a healthier planet,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of Giant Co. “Our first community impact report highlights how far we've come, and how everything we do reinforces meaningful connections for families across our communities, with each action adding up to the better tomorrow we envision.”

On the DEI front, the retailer shared that more than 1,000 of its managers completed inclusive leadership training. The company also donated nearly $300,000 to community organizations focused on equity and inclusion.

Giant Co. team members achieved more than 28,000 volunteer hours and raised more than $732,000 through its annual team giving campaign, while the company, its customers and vendor partners donated $18.2 million in both financial and product contributions for hunger relief efforts. Customers also contributed to a $2.5 million donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The progress we’ve made would not be possible without the efforts of many, from our team members to our nonprofit partners to our suppliers and our customers,” said Jessica Groves, manager of community impact. “As we look to our 100th year, we will not rest when it comes to improving the lives of the people and communities we care for and serve. The opportunities ahead inspire us, and we remain as committed as ever to our team members, communities, and the planet.”

As far as sustainability, Giant Co. reported more than 293,000 metric tons of carbon offsets, recycled nearly 120 million pounds of cardboard, rescued more than 850,000 pounds of food and also raised $2.3 million to fund environmental initiatives.

Earlier this month, Giant Co. and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful brought back the Healing the Planet grant program, with $300,000 going to projects dedicated to improving the health and quality of waterways in an effort to improve the overall health of communities.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.