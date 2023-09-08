Instant Gratification

An Instant Power Executive Explains What Makes His Company’s Plumbing And Cleaning Products Stand Apart From Those Of Competitors. By Mike Duff

Instant Power Corp. is looking to unblock drains that just don’t work like they used to. The company’s range of products gives consumers the chance to deal with multiple drain and septic issues by providing a broad range of solutions to plumbing problems. The Instant Power Drain Opener lineup includes a Hair & Grease Drain Opener, a Hair Clog Remover, and, the company notes, a pair of heavy-duty items, one 10 times more potent than common drain openers and the other 36 times more powerful. Instant Power also offers consumers Drain Maintainers and Sewer & Septic products. The company has additionally developed a portfolio of cleaning products that includes items for showers, toilet tanks, washing machines, dishwashers, disposals and drains, as well as an Extreme Stain & Odor Remover designed for the sort of household challenges associated with family and pet activity.

According to Grant Stallknecht, VP sales at Dallas-based Instant Power Corp., the product formulations that the company has created can tackle difficult-to-address household drain and cleaning dilemmas where others might falter. Instant Power launched 55 years ago and has grown its availability to a range of retailers, including some of the largest in the United States. The company backs its product with a 100% money-back guarantee, but that isn’t all: On social media, it offers fun and instructive information on drain and cleaning problems, with its products offered as the solutions. On its website, Instant Power provides a connection to The Drain Experts with a page that features a form through which consumers can ask questions about Instant Power products or request a refund based on the company’s guarantee. All customers need to do is fill out the form, attach an image of the original receipt and get their refund. As such, Instant Power expresses confidence in its products, supported as they are by product information, advice and a means to easily address issues.

Following is a conversation between Progressive Grocer and Stallknecht on what differentiates Instant Power from other cleaning brands.

Progressive Grocer: What is the first thing anyone should understand about the Instant Power line of products?

Grant Stallknecht: At Instant Power, we focus on drain care products, and, as the No. 3 national brand, we carry the strongest nonacid product on the market.

PG: What particular advantages do Instant Power products offer?

GS: Our formulation is superior to many of the brands out there today: We actually work, or you get your money back!

PG: How do the products provide the results they do?

GS: We use a dual-hydroxide formulation that will dissolve the drain-clogging material for as long as it is in the drain.

