Giant Co. Donation Helps Expand Food Pharmacy Program

The Giant Co. has donated $1 million to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to help the organization grow its Food Pharmacy program, which provides nutritious food and better health outcomes for families experiencing food insecurity.

Specifically, the program will be extended to the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Primary Care Center in Norristown, Pa., with virtual services that allow families to order their food online and have it delivered to their door. A small in-person pantry at the center in Norristown that stores dry food is also scheduled to open this fall.

"The Giant Co. first became involved with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Food Pharmacy Program in 2018 because the need was clear, and we knew we could help," said Joanna Crishock, VP of marketing and commercial planning at Giant Co. "Increasing access to healthy foods and promoting nutrition is a priority of ours every day, both in and outside our stores, as is reducing food insecurity.”

Continued Crishock: “We're grateful for the opportunity to support the expansion of the Food Pharmacy in Norristown, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this life-changing program will have on families.”

The grocer provided an initial donation to establish a Food Pharmacy as part of the hospital’s Healthy Weight Program, thus launching the first pediatric hospital-based food bank in the country. That program expanded three years ago thanks to additional funding from Giant Co.

“More than 120,000 Philadelphia children live below the poverty line and one in five people in Philadelphia experience food insecurity, which means they don’t consistently have access to enough food for an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Saba Khan, MD, attending physician with the CHOP Care Network and director of Food Pharmacy. “Each year, we deliver thousands of pounds of fresh produce to patient families through our Food Pharmacy program. The Giant Co. provides food, staff and materials to deliver on the promise of a healthier life for those in the community. With this most recent grant, we can serve more children and their families with another Food Pharmacy in Norristown.”

