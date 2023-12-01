Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding Its Pennsylvania Footprint

Fast-growing natural and organic retailer Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to open its third location in Pennsylvania. Sprouts is slated to open in a 21,320-square-foot space at the Crossroads retail center in the city of York in 2024, according to plans from property management company Pomegranate Real Estate.

Sprouts currently operates two locations in the Keystone State, one at 1000 South Broad Street in Philadelphia and another in the nearby suburb of Dresher. This will be the grocer’s first foray into the central part of Pennsylvania.

The retailer has been busy as of late, opening 10 new stores in its third quarter, resulting in a total of 401 stores in 23 states as of Oct. 1. Sprouts is in the midst of a shift to smaller store concepts, with each new store featuring an approximately 23,000-square-foot footprint and a bright and airy farmers market experience with an open layout, community feel, and produce at the heart of the market.

The shift seems to be paying off, as evident in its Q3 earnings. Sprouts reported that its Q3 net sales totaled $1.7 billion, a 7.6% increase from the same period in 2022. The quarter’s successful performance was also supported by Sprouts' better-for-you private-brand sales, which grew 14% and represented 20.5% of total sales, during the quarter.

In addition, Sprouts has been expanding in other parts of the United States. Stores opened in Austin, Texas, and Indian Wells, Calif., on Oct. 13, and in Visalia, Calif.; Henderson, Nev.; Woodland, Calif.; and Charlotte, N.C., in November.

Sprouts also opened a new 337,000-square-foot distribution center in the Southern California city of Fullerton this fall. The facility will support deliveries to nearly 100 Sprouts locations within a 250-mile radius and will be able to support future growth in the region.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.