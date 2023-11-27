Fareway to Relocate Store in Central Iowa

Make way for a new Fareway Foods: The Iowa-based grocer is relocating its store in the town of Eldora to another spot across the street. Set to open in 2025, the new 10,600-square-foot store will be located at the southeast corner of Edgington Avenue and 14th Street.

Construction will begin shortly after the new year. The replacement store will feature Fareway’s signature fresh meat department, including an expansive butcher counter, and will be stocked with fresh produce, a wide variety of grocery staples and more. Shoppers will have the option of using self-service checkout lanes and ordering online and picking up their orders.

“Fareway has served Eldora and neighboring communities since 1982 and we are excited to provide a new store to continue to best serve our customers,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to serving area residents and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible.”

Local officials welcomed the investment in the community. “We are proud to have Fareway expanding in Eldora. Fareway has been a community partner to Eldora for years and we’re looking forward to working together to better the citizens of Eldora’s grocery shopping experiences,” said Aaron Budweg, Edora’s city administrator.

Fareway has been in a construction and moving mode in 2023. This fall, the retailer broke ground on a new store in Hull, Iowa, opened a new Fareway Meat Market store in Kansas City, Kan., and held a grand opening for a new outpost in LeClaire, Iowa. Fareway also announced plans to relocate its headquarters in 2024 from Boone to Johnston, near Des Moines, to accommodate the company’s ongoing growth.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer a 2023 Top Regional.