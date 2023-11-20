Inserra Supermarkets Opens ShopRite of Elmwood Park

Family-owned and -operated Inserra Supermarkets Inc. has held the grand opening of its newest supermarket, the ShopRite of Elmwood Park. The 60,000-square-foot store, located at 180 Broadway in Elmwood Park, N.J., made its official debut on Friday, Nov. 17.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Inserra Supermarkets Inc. presented a $10,000 check to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The Inserra family also donated $5,000 in gift cards to the Elmwood Park Food Bank and 40 turkeys to St. Leo’s Church in Elmwood Park for its annual Thanksgiving baskets.

The new state-of-the-art store features signature specialty Inserra Supermarket departments, among them a from-scratch fresh bakery, stocked with store-made bread, cakes and pastries; Antoinette’s Kitchen, featuring a hot bar and fresh prepared meals; Patsy’s Butcher meat department, offering trained butchers; and full-service seafood, deli and floral departments.

“We are proud and excited to welcome customers to the ShopRite of Elmwood Park,” said Lawrence Inserra Jr., chairman and CEO of Mahwah, N.J.-based Inserra Supermarkets Inc. “It has been an honor to serve New Jersey shoppers since 1954, and this new store, along with our donations to local organizations, demonstrates our commitment to our neighbors. We thank our customers for their patience as we prepared the new store.”

The ShopRite of Elmwood Park also features Fresh to Table, an in-store space providing food-to-go options and ingredients for shoppers seeking a one-stop-shop meal experience. Customers can choose from ready-to-cook items (Prep & Eat), ready-to-heat and -serve items (Heat & Eat), and ready-to-eat meals (Grab & Eat). The multipurpose space also offers ShopRite’s Own Brand products, including the Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry lines.

The new store additionally boasts a fresh modern design with new store signage, LED lighting and refrigerated cases that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Founded in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately held family business, Inserra Supermarkets today belongs to the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Inserra Supermarkets operates 23 ShopRite stores and two Price Rite Marketplace stores, with New Jersey locations in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, as well as four stores in New York’s Rockland County.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.