11/20/2023

Associated Food Stores Debuts Smaller Concept for Macey’s Brand

The 1st hyper-localized Macey’s Market opens in Park City, Utah
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Macey's Market Pinebrook
The opening of Macey’s Market Pinebrook marks a significant moment for the communities it serves and the Macey’s brand.

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has opened the first Macey’s Market in the Pinebrook neighborhood of Park City, Utah. Macey’s Market Pinebrook marks a significant moment for the communities it serves and the Macey’s brand. 

Macey’s Market is a companion to a traditional Macey’s grocery store, designed to best serve specific communities. From hyper-localized products to a wider selection of items tailored to the community’s preferences, Macey’s Market provides the ideal experience for its respective communities. Macey’s Market stores are designed for smaller and more centralized areas, enabling them to source specific products and tailor stores to individual neighborhoods. 

Macey's Market Pinebrook
Macey’s Market’s produce department continually sources local produce throughout the year.

Macey’s Market Pinebrook is the first of its kind, designed to deliver a shopping experience tailored to the unique needs and preferences of the mountain community.

Previously a Fresh Market store, the location underwent an extensive and transformative remodel, which included the addition of an ACE Hardware over the past nine months.

“It truly reflects what ‘One AFS’ can do when we work together,” said David Rice, president and CEO of AFS. “All I can say is wow!” 

The store’s aesthetic is an illustration of the team’s commitment to the mountain community, with clean, well-lit spaces and a contemporary layout. Two murals, crafted by Wayne Dalton, creative director at AFS, depict the outdoor setting that makes this community unique. AFS partnered with Cedar City, Utah-based Decorworx to create and install the eye-catching décor. 

Macey's Market Pinebrook
Macey’s Market Pinebrook features well-lit spaces in a contemporary layout.

Among the department highlights is Macey’s Market’s produce department, which continually sources local produce throughout the year. The department also offers an expanded range of organic products to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences.

The delicatessen provides an array of gourmet sandwiches, handcrafted salads, fresh-rolled sushi, artisan cheeses and the area’s infamous Kong Kones – soft-serve ice cream that reaches nearly 1 foot tall. The delicatessen also carries many local products, including cheeses made just a few miles away. 

The store’s center store shelves are fully stocked with an extensive range of grocery items and highlight organic and health-conscious items, making it easy for customers to embrace a healthier lifestyle. 

Macey's Market Pinebrook
An enhanced pharmacy offers various clinical services, including strep testing and treatment, cold sore treatment, and women’s health solutions.

Macey’s Market also features a new Starbucks and an enhanced pharmacy offering a variety of clinical services, including strep testing and treatment, cold sore treatment, and women’s health solutions. 

Additionally, the new store provides Macey’s Anywhere online ordering with curbside pickup and home delivery services. 

Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying more than 450 independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. The company is No. 71 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

