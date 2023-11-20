Associated Food Stores Debuts Smaller Concept for Macey’s Brand

Macey’s Market Pinebrook is the first of its kind, designed to deliver a shopping experience tailored to the unique needs and preferences of the mountain community.

Previously a Fresh Market store, the location underwent an extensive and transformative remodel, which included the addition of an ACE Hardware over the past nine months.

“It truly reflects what ‘One AFS’ can do when we work together,” said David Rice, president and CEO of AFS. “All I can say is wow!”

The store’s aesthetic is an illustration of the team’s commitment to the mountain community, with clean, well-lit spaces and a contemporary layout. Two murals, crafted by Wayne Dalton, creative director at AFS, depict the outdoor setting that makes this community unique. AFS partnered with Cedar City, Utah-based Decorworx to create and install the eye-catching décor.