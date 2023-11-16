Northgate González Market Debuts New Retail Concept

Hispanic grocer Northgate González Market has developed a new retail format unlike any other: Mercado González, which will enable shoppers to immerse themselves in the many different types of Mexican cuisine. Featuring curated food offerings, innovative design and colorful artwork, the 70,000-square-foot store opens in Costa Mesa, Calif., at 2300 Harbor Boulevard on Nov. 17.

“We are thrilled to bring Mercado González to Costa Mesa,” said Northgate Market Co-President Oscar González. “Our store is designed to be a culinary destination where customers can indulge in the flavors of Mexico at our culinary food stands, or puestos, as we call them in Spanish. We believe Mercado González will become a beloved part of the local community, offering a unique and immersive experience for all who visit.”

Features of Mercado González are as follows:

20+ Puestos (Food Stands) : Each offers a unique culinary adventure for any daypart, including sweet churros and seven types of hot chocolate from renowned Mexico City churreria El Moro, carnitas at Carnitas Don Miguel, a Chiva Torta by Familia Albarran, and Tacos Los Guichos from Familia Zenteno.

In-Store Restaurant: Jorge Salim and Javier Hernandez Pons, part of the team behind famed Los Angeles restaurants LA Cha Cha Chá and Loreto, are opening a new in-store fine-dining rrestaurant in Mercado, Maizano, serving such dishes as as mole, sopa de lima, and a variety of memelas and tetelas.

Artisan Goods and Unique Mexican Products : The store will carry a range of artisanal goods, unique Mexican grocery products, high-quality meats, savory salsas, various cheeses, fresh produce, and more. They can explore the colorful aisles brimming with spices, sauces, and ingredients that will transport them to the streets of Mexico.

Community Kitchens : Mercado González will support local entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to show off their culinary talents. The community kitchens will guide them toward food safety certificates, teach them how to cost out the inventory, and support their overall growth and success.

Entre Nos Bar: At this 6,000-square-foot outdoor bar decorated with tropical vegetation, visitors will find a wide variety of drinks, from micheladas to an extensive selection of mezcal, tequila and Mexican beers.

Live Music : Musicians will perform on an in-store stage in front of a water fountain.

Indoor/Outdoor Seating : Diners have their pick of the cozy indoor setting or the fresh air of the outdoors.

Authentic Mexican Food and Drinks: Customers will be able to enjoy authentic Mexican dishes; sample an array of aguas frescas; experience a full-service liquoría with an extensive variety of import beers, wines, tequilas and mescal; partake of birria and menudo; savor freshly made tortillas from La González Tortillería; and indulge in pastries from Pasteleria La González and sweet treats from Dulces Artesanos.

Mercado González is also home to vibrant murals created by Mexican artists Claudio Limón, who hails from Guadalajara. In addition to Limón’s murals, customers will encounter hand-painted signage on the puestos.

“The Costa Mesa community is thrilled to welcome Northgate Market into the Harbor Center,” said John Stephens, the city’s mayor. “Once opened, the Mercado will be a destination for the entire region with a fine-dining restaurant, a beautiful patio with live music and big screen TVS, as well as food stands selling fresh tamales, tortillas, churros and many other favorite Mexican foods. There has never been a place like Northgate Market in Costa Mesa or anywhere else in the world!”

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate González Market is a family-owned and -operated Hispanic supermarket chain with 44 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties.