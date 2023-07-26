Northgate Gonzalez Markets Sued for Allegedly Failing to Pay Correct Wages

The employment law firm of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP has filed a class action complaint against Northgate Gonzalez Markets Inc., alleging that the Hispanic grocer violated the California Labor Code in regard to wages. The case is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The suit contends that Northgate Gonzalez allegedly failed to pay minimum wages and overtime wages, failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, failed to provide wages when due, and failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the Labor Code, and thereby giving rise to civil penalties as a result of this alleged conduct.

A further claim included in the class action is that the grocer failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, in violation of California Labor Code Section 246. According to the complaint, employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages, which increased their regular rate of pay, but when they were paid sick pay wages, the money was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

At press time, Northgate Gonzalez had not responded to a request for comment.

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Gonzalez operates 43 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw has offices in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago.