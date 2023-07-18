Associated Food Stores Chooses Pricer to Support Member Op Initiatives

Following a seven-store pilot program of Pricer's in-store digital solution leveraging its electronic shelf labels and Pricer Plaza (SaaS) solutions, Associated Food Stores has revealed its choice of Pricer as its preferred vendor to support member operations initiatives.

Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991. The global technology company serves the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels; advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI); and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency.

"Deciding on the right technology that would provide operational efficiencies for our membership today and tomorrow was our top priority. Given the range of services we provide and maintain across our wide network, we needed to partner with the right supplier to meet these challenges and minimize the extra demand for our support team," said Chad Cameron, VP information technology at Associated Food Stores. "Pricer has proven to deliver a reliable and robust technology and has also brought us undeniable productivity in our operations. They have proven to be best in class."

"Associated Food Stores put us to the test with a seven-store pilot program while in parallel, testing other solutions," noted Robert Willcox, VP and head of US West at Pricer Inc., whose U.S. office is in Atlanta. "Scalability and reliability while future-proofing tomorrow's needs for real-time pricing were at the core of their decision."

"This decision is of significant value for our U.S. food market position as major retailers move to new automation initiatives," added Charles Jackson, head of the Americas at Pricer. "We want to thank Associated Food Stores for their confidence in Pricer solving the challenges of scaling these new technologies to meet the ever-changing needs on the sales floor."

There are no minimum commitments for volumes or values under the agreement.

Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying more than 450 independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. The company is No. 71 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.