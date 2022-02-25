Indie Grocer Expands Footprint in Utah

Lee's Marketplace, a member of the Associated Food Stores grocery cooperative, has opened a new 35,000-square-foot store at 14716 S. Marketplace in Herriman, Utah.

Based in Logan, Utah, Lee’s now operates seven locations and employs about 1,000 workers. The company was founded by Shari and Jonathan Badger in 1981.

The grocer welcomed customers with a grand opening featuring the town mayor, the Badgers and a representative from Associated Food Stores, along with various community groups.

“The dream of opening this store in this scenic and growing location in the south valley has been in the works for more than two years,” Jonathan Badger told a local media outlet. “With roots in Cache Valley, we are constantly being asked to bring our fresh food, specialty items, and unmatched friendly service to people throughout Utah who are familiar with the Lee’s experience.

Associated Food Stores is an independent cooperatively owned grocery wholesaler that owns and operates more than 40 independent grocery stores under the Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s and Fresh Market banners as well as serving more than 400 independent grocers in several western mountain states.