Lin’s Now Has Online Shopping at all Stores

Lin’s stores now have online shopping at all seven of the banner’s locations in Cedar City, Richfield, St. George, Price, Hurricane and East St. George, Utah, and, its latest supermarket, Overton, Nevada. The grocer added online services from e-commerce company Rosie to meet the rising consumer demand for online shopping.

Shoppers can download the Rosie app or visit linsgrocery.com, open an account and place an order, choosing their pickup time. Lin’s is currently waiving the usual selecting fee of $1.99 per order. Further, those placing their first order can use the promo code NEWSHOPPER at checkout to receive $5 off. When shoppers arrive and park in one of the Lin’s-To-Go reserved parking spaces, they text the provided phone number to have their groceries brought out and loaded by a Lin’s associate.

“We’re thrilled to offer online shopping at all of our Lin’s locations during a time when the community needs it most; we worked to get these services launched quickly to help with contactless service,” said Brandon Allred, customer relations specialist at Salt Lake City-based Associated Food Stores (AFS), Lin's owner, which serves more than 400 retailers across the intermountain West and is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America. “Each team member shopping for our guests has received extensive training on how to pick the freshest groceries — we go above and beyond to ensure our guests have a wonderful online shopping experience.”

AFS has worked with Rosie since 2015.

“Lin’s Fresh Market has been a local leader serving its community for over 50 years,” added Nick Nickitas, founder and CEO of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “Today, Lin's continues to delight its guests in a new era of omnichannel ecommerce and home delivery. With 87% of shoppers beginning the search for groceries on digital channels, online shopping brings all the selection and value of your favorite Lin's store to your phone, tablet or laptop. We're proud to support Lin’s Fresh Market and their stellar team as they expand their e-commerce program to all of their world-class stores.”

As well as curbside pickup, all Lin’s stores provide a free phone-in ordering process Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m., with groceries picked up curbside, and Skip, a service enabling customers to check out via mobile phone. Additionally, select Lin’s locations now offer grocery delivery.