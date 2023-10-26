Another Relocated Whole Foods Market to Open in November

Whole Foods Market’s famous foragers have been hard at work finding products for the grocer’s latest outpost in Overland Park, Kan. The store, set to open on Nov. 15, will carry more than 750 items sourced from the greater Kansas area, along with the retailer’s assortment of fresh, prepared, specialty and center-store products.

Spanning 45,791 square feet, the store at 11900 Metcalf Avenue will serve residents throughout the metro Kansas City area. The new, bigger site replaces the previous Whole Foods in another part of Overland Park that opened in 2007.

A bigger footprint means room for more products. This Whole Foods will be stocked with an expanded lineup of fresh produce offerings, gourmet cheeses, craft beers and 365 by Whole Foods Market store brand items. Shoppers can browse full-service meat and seafood counters that offer several locally-sourced proteins and visit the bakery department that sells many goods made in-house. The prepared foods area, a Whole Foods signature section, includes a hot bar, salad bar and self-serve pizza station, along with made-to-order sandwiches and fresh sushi. Local products will also be part of the selection at the Whole Body department.

During the Nov. 15 grand opening festivities, the first 300 shoppers will receive a limited-edition tote bag and coupons. Whole Foods is also marking its move to a new location in Overland Park by donating a refrigerated van to a nearby food rescue group.

Whole Foods Market Overland Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.